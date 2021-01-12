Eligible small businesses may apply for up to $15,000 to support app or technology development, business management systems, grant writing services and more
INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 11, 2021) – The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) today announced applications are open for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) through Feb. 15, 2021. This statewide initiative connects small businesses with critical professional assistance to complete growth and improvement projects.
"INTAP helps businesses grow and thrive, especially in underserved communities, by helping them complete critical company projects they might not otherwise be able to pursue," said Indiana SBDC State Director David Watkins. "We've had clients utilize this program for a variety of professional assistance, everything from prototype development to business management systems. I strongly encourage small business owners to learn more about this program and see how it could help take their business to the next level."
Through INTAP, eligible small businesses may apply for up to $15,000 to complete projects that require specialized assistance or technical expertise such as app or technology development, intellectual property legal assistance and grant writing assistance for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs. The program is administered by Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington's Cook Center for Entrepreneurship, which houses the South Central Indiana SBDC regional office.
"Ivy Tech Community College is pleased to support the Indiana Technical Assistance Program through our relationship with the Indiana SBDC at our host site at our Bloomington campus," said Jennie Vaughan, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington. "This is an important program that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship leading to jobs and investment across the state of Indiana. As a leader in entrepreneurship education, we help build the skills necessary to launch and grow small businesses, and this program aligns perfectly with our mission to help communities innovate and support their workforce development needs."
INTAP has assisted 60 businesses with completing projects since the program was launched in 2017. To be eligible for INTAP, Indiana small businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Be or become an Indiana SBDC client,
- Be registered to do business in Indiana,
- Be able to complete the project within five months and before Dec. 31, 2021, and
- Be able to demonstrate a positive impact after completion, including but not limited to new job creation, increased production or sales, or new market expansion.
Indiana companies are encouraged to learn more about eligibility requirements and submit applications online.
Success Story: Life sciences startup Karyosoft leverages INTAP to partner with software development team to develop genomics data management platform
Central Indiana SBDC client Karyosoft, a Carmel-based genomics data science startup, transforms genomics data to fuel innovations in microbiome research. The company utilized the program in 2018 and 2019 by working with a software development team to develop Karyosoft’s intelligence data management platform, Loci, which increased customer demand and sales, allowing the company to expand its team, creating up to 18 new, high-wage jobs in Indiana by the end of 2023. To support its growth, the company also utilized several resources available to Indiana entrepreneurs, including the Purdue Foundry, gBETA program and Elevate Ventures.
The Indiana SBDC, which is a program of the IEDC, provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business, including strategy development, business planning and valuation, export assistance and market research. For more information on resources and programs for small businesses, visit isbdc.org. To become a client of the Indiana SBDC, contact the regional office nearest you.
The Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) is a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts. The Indiana SBDC helps entrepreneurs launch, grow and locate businesses in the state, providing entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business. With a network of 10 regional offices through the state, the Indiana SBDC creates a positive and measurable impact on the formation, growth and sustainability of Indiana's small businesses.
The Indiana SBDC is funded, in part, through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.