KNOX -- On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Starke County Chamber of Commerce held their annual award banquet. After a meal catered by Melinda Kennedy, Chamber President Jerry Gurrado and Executive Director Brenda Palmer announced the award recipients. “There is so much good in Starke County that the world needs to know,” said Palmer. “The difference that everybody I see makes is enormous.”
The Henry F. Schricker Award was presented to Ben and Dorothy Osinski of Osinski Auction Services in North Judson. Not only did the Osinskis provide a high-quality auction service for 36 years before retiring late last year, but they have also been involved in the community for decades. “If I were to read you all their accomplishments, I would hope you brought a sleeping bag,” Gurrado joked. “It’s absolutely amazing!” Among the highlights are volunteering with many local organizations and schools, including holding presidencies of the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, North Judson Kiwanis—and others—at various times.
“Thank you for this honor. It’s humbling and it is with gratitude that we accept it,” said Dorothy Osinski.
Before the award was presented, letters of congratulation written by the Osinskis’ daughters and State Representative Doug Gutwein were read. “As your state representative, I am proud of the advancements your community has gained over your years of service. Thank you for your continued effort in educating your community,” read Gutwein’s letter.
Although the Henry F. Schricker “Service Before Self” award was the most prestigious one given during the banquet, it was by no means the only one. The 2020 Business of the Year was presented to Outstanding Tradeshow Exhibit Services (OTES) in North Judson. “There has not been one time that we have asked her to do something that she’s said ‘no,’” said Gurrado. “Realistically, she stepped up even when we had enough. Her entire crew, they go over and above every single year. They are amazing people, they do amazing work, and we are blessed to have them in our community.” The award was received by owner, Nan Wellman.
The Chamber also honored three recipients of the Above & Beyond Awards. The first was given to the Wooden Nickel, a family restaurant in North Judson. “We really appreciate that they came to an area that had lost so much recently. And that is important: to see somebody come back to an area and start up something that was once lost. They were unable to be here because they are there, working this business,” said Palmer. “We are so appreciative when companies move into our area and decide on Starke County. When they become Chamber members and revitalize something that was lost, it means much to us all.” The award was received via proxy by Chamber Secretary Donna Hendry.
The second Above & Beyond Award was given to 1st Source Bank in Knox. “1st Source deserves so much. Here in the community, they encourage their employees to join boards and serve on committees. They have made several donations to area businesses and help the schools with backpacks and blinkers to go on them. They give scholarships and so much,” said Palmer.
The third was given to Silver Leaf Florist in Knox, who also provided the unique floral centerpieces for the banquet. “This woman is there. No matter what we need; no matter who calls her, she is there for them. I have never seen somebody who sprinkles kindness like confetti like Jeanne does,” said Palmer. “She means a lot to us.” The award was received by the owner, Jeanne Thompson-Hedger.