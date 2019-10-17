PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission approved on Tuesday giving $30,000 to the Marshall County Economic Development Corp. for its annual disbursement.
Jerry Chavez, MCEDC president and CEO, pointed to a number of successes during the last year: The completion of the Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatics Center, expansion of several businesses, such as Pretzels Inc.’s $70 million investment in the business and planned addition of 180 jobs, and new companies coming to Marshall County, like Indiana Wheel Company, which is planning a $23 million investment and expects to create 117 jobs.
All told, Chavez said, it means the planned creation of 465 jobs and $155 million in expected capital investments from county businesses were announced during 2019.
“I think one thing you can be very proud of is your economic plan is working,” he said.
This marks the third year the redevelopment commission has given $30,000 to MCEDC.
Chavez also said the average wage in Marshall County has gone from $14-$15 per hour in 2015 to $24-$26 now.
Of members present, the redevelopment commission unanimously approved giving MCEDC the funding.
“I don’t think we’ve seen this level of economic activity in a quite a long time,” Mike Miley, redevelopment commission president, said.