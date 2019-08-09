PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth maker of prescription safety wear glasses will be closing, ending the jobs of nearly 100 workers, according to recently filed paperwork with the state.
HOYA Optical Labs of America is closing its factory at 2925 Gary Drive, leaving 83 without jobs.
The company sent a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter, more commonly known as a WARN letter, to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter on Tuesday.
Bruce Scott, HOYA’s vice president of safety prescription, said employees were notified of the permanent closure on Tuesday, according to the letter.
Scott said the closing will happen in phases, with the first employees let go on Oct. 4. He said the plant will be completely closed by March 2.
Due to the Pilot News deadline, read more about this in Saturday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.