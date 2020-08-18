On Aug. 7, it was announced that the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Economic Development District was selected to receive $400,000 in funding for a non-competitive Institutional Capacity Grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to build MACOG's capacity and technical services to help its local communities and stakeholders on the road to recovery following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 7, EDA released the notification of the funding opportunity for a supplemental grant award - the EDA Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance inviting economic development districts across the nation to apply for up to $400,000 to build institutions' capacities and technical assistance to its local communities and stakeholders. This supplemental grant was made available from the federal legislation of the CARES Act signed by President Trump on March 27.
“MACOG looks to build its community and economic development program and enhance its technical assistance capabilities to continue to be a valuable resource to our local communities and stakeholders. This award presents us a unique and rare funding opportunity to expand our assistance capabilities to our local communities, especially those impacted most by COVID-19,” said MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald.
Intent for the MACOG Institutional Capacity Grant
The Institutional Capacity Grant awarded to MACOG will help build its capacity and technical services for its Community and Economic Development Program. Funds will be used to procure professional services from leading experts to assist with the development of a regional Disaster Recovery and Resiliency Economic Development Plan. This Plan will create an actionable plan to address recovery and resilience to economic disasters and crises to mitigate the short and long-term impacts. MACOG will also hire additional staff to expand its community and economic development program.
For more information of EDA’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance visit https://www.eda.gov/coronavirus/.
For additional information, contact MACOG at (574) 674-8894 or (574) 287-1829.