INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, March 22, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced that the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the Division of Disability and Rehabilitation Services (DDRS) have opened Round 2 of the Community Connections for People with Disabilities (CCPWD) grant program. Awardees are eligible for up to $200,000 in funding.
The CCPWD grant encourages Indiana cities, towns and counties to partner with local community disability organizations in developing innovative activities that address COVID-19-related barriers to community inclusion.
"It is critical that Hoosiers work together to ensure all people are included as Indiana pushes through the pandemic, as we get back to normal and as more in-person interactions resume," Crouch said. "With 11 different Hoosier communities already awarded funding, this round will further assist individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities."
Round 2 builds upon the success of the initial round of CCPWD funding, expanding the grant opportunity to more local non-profit community disability organizations. Indiana communities applying for Round 2 funding may now partner with the following qualifying non-profit community disability organizations:
- A developmental disabilities organization enrolled as a DDRS – Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services provider;
- An Indiana Center for Independent Living recognized by DDRS;
- A community mental health center certified by the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction;
- A community rehabilitation provider enrolled as a DDRS – Bureau of Rehabilitation Services provider;
- An Indiana Local Education Agency (LEA) currently delivering special education to students aged 18 to 22; or
- A special education cooperative formed according to IC 20-35-5.
Round 2 of the CCPWD grant also addresses the changing realities of the COVID-19 public health emergency by targeting activities designed to assist Hoosier adults with disabilities in preparing for a return to in-person interactions in the workplace and community. Applicants seeking funding in Round 2 of the CCPWD grant will be asked to develop grant activities addressing:
- Issues of social isolation and lost access to natural supports (family, friends, etc.); or
- Issues of lost employment and training opportunities.
The Round 2 CCPWD grant application is now open and will close May 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET. An informational webinar will be held March 24, 2021 for interested parties.
Round 2 grant awardees will be announced in June 2021.
Round 1 of the CCWPD grant awarded funds to 11 recipients, totaling $1.63 million to implement activities addressing internet access and social isolation.
More information on the CCPWD grant program, including instructions on accessing the March 24 informational webinar, can be found here.