PLYMOUTH — Sunday is Valentine’s Day, but it also marks the 8th anniversary of La D’zert Cafe. The icing on the cake is that the cafe is also celebrating it’s new location!
Located at 401 N. Michigan St., the cafe used to reside a few blocks south, but moved in September 2020. Owner Stefanie Pippenger said that there are many benefits to the move including better parking (eight spots).
If you’ve never been in the store before or sampled their sweet treats, La D’zert sells a large variety of cupcakes, cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, breads, and other seasonal treats.
Even though they were open for Christmas, Stefanie said she doesn’t anticipate being fully back on track until March. Old favorites such as Friday lunches, teas, parties, monthly five-course dinners are all coming back.
Currently, the cafe is not open for normal business hours. It’s order only, but in the near future the cafe is looking at opening on Fridays in March. However, due to space, those lunches will be reservation only.
When the warmer weather arrives, Stefanie looks to add the porch as a viable meeting option for patrons.
Plans to create a bigger kitchen is in the works, which would give them the space to fill their increasing demand for all things delicious.
On the topic of owning and operating a business for eight years, Stefanie said that it is both challenging, but fantastic.
This Saturday will serve, according to Stefanie, as a “celebration to say we at least made it through 2020, we’re doing our best to get through the next year.”
When the pandemic hit, the cafe essentially lost business from canceled weddings and other events.
Saturday will also be a day to thank those that have supported La D’zert over the last eight years. Stefanie said that they are going to do a gift basket for patrons.
“People have been so great,” she said.
On Saturday, the hours of operation will be 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Stefanie wanted to thank everyone who supported her business and for those “who really target shopping small.”