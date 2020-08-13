INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 13, 2020) – The Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) recognized seven small businesses this week for completing the 2020 Export Indiana Accelerator, a statewide initiative assisting Indiana companies in creating ready-to-execute export plans to position their products or services in the international marketplace.
"To stay competitive in today's 21st century economy, we're committed to opening up new opportunities for Hoosier small businesses to market and sell their products in global markets," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "The Export Indiana Accelerator equips small businesses with the tools and resources they need to develop export opportunities around the world, growing their business and positioning our state for continued success."
The Export Indiana Accelerator, managed by the Indiana SBDC in partnership with the Indiana University Center for International Business Education and Research, is a three-month program that offers Hoosier small businesses export guidance and market research resources to create an executable export business plan. The program, which is available to new and existing exporters, connects companies with Indiana SBDC export-certified advisers who offer services such as business management training, foreign market research, tax, tariff and regulatory compliance, and application assistance for the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion (IN-STEP) program.
The 2020 participants are:
- BITCHSTIX (Indianapolis) is a face and skin care social enterprise selling lip balms and skin products made with organic, environmentally-friendly ingredients. The company sells its products in approximately 500 stores throughout the U.S. and recently expanded into the Canadian market.
- B2S Life Sciences (Franklin) is a biotherapeutic enablement company advancing improved analytical methods and outcomes for developers of biotherapeutic drugs and diagnostics.
- Genesis Plastics Welding (Fortville) is an ISO-13485-certified contract manufacturer that provides radio frequency welding and heat sealing for plastic products, serving clients in a wide range of industries.
- JUA Technologies International (West Lafayette) is a Purdue University-affiliated startup providing energy efficient, multi-purpose solar food dehydrators designed for small farms.
- HD Williams Company (New Castle) is a manufacturer and distributor of heavy duty concrete lifting and reinforcement supplies.
- Heliponix (Evansville) is an agbioscience startup that commercialized an automated, aeroponic appliance called a GroPod™ to allow consumers to grow produce in the convenience of their own homes.
- MTEK Armor Group (Martinsville) designs and manufactures advanced head protection systems, armor and accessories for the defense industry.
The Export Indiana Accelerator complements current export assistance available to small businesses through IN-STEP, which provides eligible companies reimbursements of costs associated with export-related activities. The program, which has awarded nearly $75,000 in grants to 13 small businesses to date, will provide up to $660,000 in federal funding for Indiana companies. Applications will be available on a rolling basis until all funds are distributed or up to August 31, 2021. Click here for more information about the IN-STEP program and its eligibility criteria and application process.
The Indiana SBDC, which is a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business, including strategy development, business planning and valuation, export assistance and market research. For more information on resources and programs for small businesses impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, visit StayINBiz.org.
About Indiana SBDC
The Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) is a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts. The Indiana SBDC helps entrepreneurs launch, grow and locate businesses in the state, providing entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business. With a network of 10 regional offices through the state, the Indiana SBDC creates a positive and measurable impact on the formation, growth and sustainability of Indiana's small businesses.
The Indiana SBDC is funded, in part, through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA. For more information about the Indiana SBDC, visit www.isbdc.org.