WALKERTON — It may be on the smallest land parcel in the state of Indiana, but it’ll soon be known for dishing out tasty treats. The delicious variety of hand dipped cones are sure to become a big hit with the residents of Walkerton, young and old.
They held their ribbon cutting on Friday, July 10.
The Hill family is pleased to be able to offer special treats to everyone in the community, including those who are lactose intolerant and gluten free. Initial offerings will be cones and cups of delicious Hershey’s ice cream as well as a limited selection of shakes and sundaes. They will be adding soft serve and additional flavor options in the near future as well.
For something cool, stop by 408 Illinois Street in Walkerton. For more information, visit their Facebook page: @holyscoops.