At 17-years of age, Jack Merchant has spent most of his teenage years buying and selling merchandise. On Saturday, he will cut the ribbon celebrating his first time opening up a brick and mortar store.
“I’ve been doing this kind of stuff for about five years now,” he says. “I started off just going to garage sales on my bike and buying stuff and reselling on eBay. And then I moved into some of the smaller markets like traveling roadshows. And this is my first brick and mortar location.”
If you’re wondering about who the other two Jacks of Three Jacks Discounts, Merchant explained that his father and grandfather are both named Jack. His father helps him with the operation and his grandfather has helped him with more of the entrepreneurial aspects of running your own business.
Merchant said that they sell men and women’s clothing, kids clothing, children’s toys, jewelry, purses, cosmetics, and shoes.
According to Merchant, he tries to keep prices under $20, but there are some items that go above that amount. There will also be a rewards program coming soon.
When Jack decided to make the move into a physical location, he started to scout out possible sites for his store. Originally from the Lafayette area, Jack looked at locations in Auburn, Kendallville, Angola.
“Once I came here, I saw this spot was really nice,” he said of the store. “Also, the town itself is really nice. It’s like the perfect size.”
The grand opening for the store is on Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The store is located next to Krogers at 2005 N. Michigan St. They had a soft opening on today and Friday.