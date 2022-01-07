INDIANAPOLIS– Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the executive director of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet (GWC), Patrick (PJ) McGrew, is stepping down to take a position with Indianapolis-based non-profit INvestEd.
McGrew has been with the State of Indiana for over seven years in a variety of education and workforce roles. He transitioned to the GWC as policy director in 2018 when the Cabinet was formed and later became executive director.
“PJ McGrew has been an invaluable resource, helping to ensure Hoosiers have the skills and training they need to prosper,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Workforce development has been a pillar of my administration from day one and PJ has been at the forefront, driving our progress on many key initiatives, including the Next Level Jobs program.”
Highlights of McGrew’s accomplishments include:
- Implementing the Next Level Jobs program, which has had more than 25,000 Hoosiers complete a free high-demand certificate through the Workforce Ready Grant at an average wage gain of $6,800. Three thousand employers have also used the Employer Training Grant program to upskill nearly 30,000 employees.
- Leading the redesign of Indiana’s career and technical education (CTE) system, which is set to launch in the 2022-2023 school year.
- Shepherding the passage of Indiana’s current graduation requirements, “Graduation Pathways,” which fully go into effect this year and ensure every Hoosier is college- and career- ready upon high school graduation.
- Directing workforce recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide expanded training opportunities to displaced Hoosier individuals and businesses through the “Rapid Recovery for a Better Future” initiative, which led to record engagement with the Next Level Jobs program.
“Serving the state of Indiana under Governor Holcomb has been a tremendous honor,” McGrew said. “I’m grateful to have worked with many dedicated public servants to move the needle in several important ways to make Indiana a place where Hoosiers of all backgrounds have the education and training needed to prosper and employers have the skilled workforce they need to succeed.”
McGrew’s last day is Jan. 7. The Cabinet will continue to be chaired by Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers until her departure in March. A new executive director and chair will be announced at a later date.