Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. announces the Grand Opening of their Plymouth Retail Store and The Larry Neff Center for Career Connections at 1547 Pilgrim Lane. The Grand Opening Celebration is planned for Thursday, Oct. 14 with a Clothesline “Ribbon Cutting” Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Customers may begin shopping at 9 a.m. when doors open to the public.
“The Plymouth Goodwill Store will have an open layout with wide aisles and a large furniture department. There will be a work area to process Attended Drive-Thru donations so we’ll be able to put the items we receive directly on the sales floor. We have also included wall graphics to show our guests how their donations help others in the community,” comments Mark Ziegert, Vice President of Retail Sales.
The Larry Neff Center for Career Connections is a free self-help facility for anyone who would like to learn more about how to find a job – those who are employed, under-employed or un-employed. Individuals can drop in to work on their resumes, write cover letters and hone their interview skills. It is not necessary to be enrolled in a government program to use the services provided. There will also be workshops available at no charge, taught by Goodwill experts and corporate partners. “The Larry Neff Center for Career Connections is named in honor Goodwill’s former President and CEO. Mr. Neff’s diligence and careful management brought growth to Goodwill Industries of Michiana, and provided the foundation to become the thriving organization it is today. The Center for Career Connections will serve a need in the Plymouth area for an accessible employment resource,” says Debie Coble, president and CEO. “It offers an opportunity to bring the mission of Goodwill and the retail store operation together. Our customers can see what their donations and purchases help to facilitate. And, they can use the Center for Career Connections themselves, which is an exciting opportunity,” said Ziegert.
The first 100 customers arriving on Thursday and the first 50 customers on Friday will receive a 50% Off Discount Coupon. Coupons distributed at the Plymouth Store can be used on that day and that location only. Saturday, Oct. 16, customers shopping at all Goodwill Industries of Michiana store locations can receive 50% Off using their Good Points Reward Card (free sign up at register). Coble says, “We’re thrilled to welcome the community into Goodwill’s new Center for Career Connections and Retail Store. Our customers will enjoy the convenience of dropping off their donations at the Drive-Thru, and shopping for affordable merchandise in a bright new space. Best of all, their purchases and donations help fulfill our mission to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through education, training and job placement.”
