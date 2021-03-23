Goodwill Industries has scheduled a Groundbreaking Ceremony for their Plymouth Campus on Tuesday, March 30 at 1:30 pm EST. The site is an out lot in Pilgrim Place Shopping Center on US 30 between Rue 21 and Arby’s. The construction project will bring 25 new jobs to the Plymouth area and economic growth for the community. Goodwill’s Campus will feature a Retail Store and Attended Donation Drive-Thru. It will also include a Community Career Center, offering free job search assistance for anyone seeking employment.
“Over the years, we’ve received numerous requests for a Goodwill in the Plymouth area. As we welcome customers into our new Retail Store and donors at our Drive-Thru Donation Center, we will be good stewards of their trust in us and the resources they provide, by reinvesting them back into the community,” comments Debie Coble, President and CEO.
The Community Career Center is a free self-help facility for anyone who would like to learn more about how to find a job – those who are employed, under-employed or un-employed. Individuals can drop in to work on their resumes, write cover letters and hone their interview skills. It is not necessary to be enrolled in a government program to use the services provided. There will also be workshops available at no charge, taught by Goodwill experts and corporate partners.
Goodwill’s Mission is to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through Education, Training and Job Placement.