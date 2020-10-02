PLYMOUTH – Marshall County will receive a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) - COVID-19 Phase II. These funds will be used to develop a program to help businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic. Marshall County Crossroads - Industry Growth Committee, under Bill Davis’ direction, will ultimately utilize this funding to establish a long term revolving micro-loan program aimed at helping small businesses throughout the county.
Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is the administrator of the grant. We need businesses to apply for funding and demonstrate interest as part of the pre-funding process. Businesses may receive up to $7,500 to be used for employee salaries, operational expenses, working capital, continue business operations, and support remote work. Businesses will be required to meet certain employee retention criteria to have these initial micro-loans converted to grants.
Because of the $250,000 limit on funding the loans will be reviewed on an individual basis and awarded based on need. Businesses are encouraged to apply soon. Applications are available for download at https://bit.ly/346Vl6E and www.co.marshall.in.us. You can obtain an application at the Argos Town Hall, Bourbon Town Hall, Bremen Town Hall, Culver Town Hall, La Paz Town Hall, the Plymouth City Hall (Clerk’s Office), and your local Township Trustee.
MCEDC would like to thank the Marshall County Commissioners, Marshall County Council and OCRA for making this program possible.
For an application and additional information businesses should contact Greg Hildebrand, MCEDC Economic Development Project Manager (574) 935-8499 or contact your Township Trustee.
For more information, please contact Jerry Chavez, MCEDC President/CEO, at 574-935-8499.
About Marshall County Economic Development Corporation
The Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is the lead countywide economic development organization servicing Marshall County, the City of Plymouth, and the Towns of Bremen, Bourbon, Argos, Culver, and LaPaz. MCEDC’s mission is to expand and diversify the economy of the county and its communities by fostering investment in new and existing businesses and creating entrepreneurial capacity. Visit MCEDC on the web at www.marshallcountyedc.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.