PLYMOUTH – Developing readily available buildings for industry has proven to be a successful strategy that Marshall County has capitalized on in the past. Manufacturing centers are a unique solution to spurring industrial growth for our area. Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is at the forefront of a collaboration between Marshall County and the City of Plymouth to develop the area’s latest Manufacturing Center. The groundbreaking scheduled for September 15th at 9 a.m. will be attended by local and state officials, all giving their support to the project.
This Manufacturing Center, located at 2809 Jim Neu Drive, Plymouth, will feature easy access to interstate highways U.S. 30 and U.S. 31. The building will be 43,000 square feet, expandable to over 100,000 square feet with many of the features businesses will require including access to high speed fiber.
“This project is the second Manufacturing Center to be developed in Plymouth,” said Mark Senter, Mayor City of Plymouth. “This Groundbreaking ceremony celebrates ultimately the opportunity for another business in our city and all the economic benefits that come with it.”
MCEDC in developing this Manufacturing Center is in collaboration with Marshall County Commissioners, Marshall County Council, City of Plymouth, Plymouth Redevelopment Commission, and Regional Development Authority. Majority Builders is the contractor for the project.
“We are excited to be a part of this proven initiative,” said Kevin Overmyer, President of the Marshall County Commissioners. “We are also pleased to be working with the City of Plymouth and the Regional Development Authority to develop this type of project that has been successful in bringing many good high paying jobs to Marshall County.”
Manufacturing Centers are customizable buildings that speed up the process for a new business to begin operations by more than 50 percent. This strategy has already proven successful in Marshall County with the first shell building in Plymouth attracting Pretzels, Inc. to the community in 2016 and the Argos Manufacturing Center that was purchased by Sequel Wire & Cable in 2019. Both have undergone extensive expansion from their original construction and have added equipment into production.
Providing Manufacturing Centers attract industrial business to the area, which will create jobs, grow the population, increase the local tax base, and strengthen the local economy.
For more information, please contact Jerry Chavez, MCEDC President/CEO, at 574-935-8499.
About Marshall County Economic Development Corporation
The Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is the lead countywide economic development organization servicing Marshall County, the City of Plymouth, and the Towns of Bremen, Bourbon, Argos, Culver, and LaPaz. MCEDC’s mission is to expand and diversify the economy of the county and its communities by fostering investment in new and existing businesses and creating entrepreneurial capacity. Visit MCEDC on the web at www.marshallcountyedc.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.