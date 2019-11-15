PLYMOUTH — Downtown Plymouth’s annual Christmas tree lighting will be held on Saturday, November 30. The theme for the festivities this year is “Christmas on the Silver Screen”.
Participating downtown businesses will offer a Silver Screen Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Marshall county Museum Historic crossroads center will be open extended hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The model trains will be operating through those extended hours.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served at River Park Square from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Plymouth chamber will offer ornament making from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Heartland artists Gallery will be offer ornament making from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Parade of Lights will start at 6 p.m. from Michigan St. to River Park Square. Each float will feature a favorite Christmas movie.
The annual tree lighting will be held in River Park Square directly after the parade at 6:15 p.m. followed by the light show.
Pictures with Santa will be taken at the museum after the parade and tree lighting.
Any organization or business interested in participating in the
Parade of Lights must have their application completed and turned in to the city of Plymouth - Mayor’s Office located at 124 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
Participants must be lined up in order at 5:45 p.m. on East Adams St. next to the First Methodist church. The parade will begin promptly at 6 p.m. at the corner of North Michigan St., and Adams St., heading south to LaPorte Street and then east toward River Park Square where it will conclude at the tree lighting ceremony.
No items can be thrown from the parade float. Candy, small toys, coupons and flyers can be distributed (not thrown) by walkers. No stopping or performing will be allowed during the parade.
Copies of the entry form, entry criteria and complete list of rules can be found on Facebook @ city of Plymouth, IN Mayor’s Office or @ The Pilot News.
Please contact Mayor Secretary Laura Mann at 574-936-6717 with questions or to request more information.