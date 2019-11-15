Downtown Plymouth’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Saturday, November 30. Merchant events, museum model trains, hot chocolate and cookies, Parade of Lights, the tree lighting and photos with Santa are all part of the festivities planned. Don’t forget there will be ornament making held at the Plymouth chamber from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plymouth Chamber and at the Heartland Artist Gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shown in photo: Children made fairy ornaments out of pine cones at the Heartland Artists Gallery during the 2018 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting.