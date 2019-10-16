PLYMOUTH — Cyndi and Jeff Lamberson opened Rockin Healthy a little under a year ago.
As for how it’s been going, Cyndi Lamberson admits, “It’s been a challenge but it’s kind of nice being off the main street. We’ve adjusted to the events in the park but overall we’re glad to be here. We also own a club in North Liberty so we keep getting healthier as we go along.”
The passion for the business is clear in Cyndi’s eyes as she explains the reasoning behind opening Rockin Healthy. Cyndi Lamberson states, “We really got real big into nutrition and introducing it into communities and families and things like that to give a difference to their lives. We both came from a retail background but never felt fully fulfilled with what we were doing. With this we are allowed to inspire people. We get to be a part of the community. We actually just donated a bunch of stuff to the boys and girls center downtown. The main thing is helping people be the best they can be. Sometimes being happy comes from within and it starts with your nutrition.”
Rockin Healthy is an Herbalife based product, the number one nutrition retailer. Everything is sugar free based off the products themselves. Rockin Healthy is a nutrition club to teach people how to eat healthier. It is open to kids, adults, and elders. The plan starts from the inside out. There are fitness classes available to the club members twice a week. There are even weight loss challenges for willing participants. Cyndi Lamberson explains, “We are nutrition based with a slight side of fitness. That’s what we are aiming to provide to the community.”
Providing to the community is important to the Lambersons, and the community has been provided. Tom Sanders, a “gym junkie” goes to Rockin Healthy every morning on the way to the gym for his workout. Sanders states, “I’m not much of a gym hack nutrition hack guy. I never really believed in it. I tried Rockin Healthy because I had a coupon. I got some Snickers shake or something and was pleasantly surprised that it was good. I drank my tea and continued on my way. I ended up going to the gym in a good mood. What a mood. I killed my workouts and even upped my max by 50 pounds. Clearly whatever these guys are doing works. I have been a shakeaholic ever since.”
Cyndi Lamberson states, “Right now we’re getting to know the community. We’re from North Liberty and we are still adjusting. We’re definitely getting involved. We are involved with the schools for gift drives as well as the boys and girls center, church centers, we are just getting to know everybody.”
There are definite some favorites on the menu for the Lambersons. “In two years of doing this the recipes and things tend to change a lot but I’d have to say hands down my absolute favorite shake we currently have in our menu here would be the brownie batter shake. It tastes just like eating brownie batter before you pour it in a cake pan. As for teas I love cherries so cherry teas, cherry bombs, cherry cordial, all of that,” says Cyndi Lamberson.
There is a distinct difference between the shakes and teas. “They have two different functions,” begins Cyndi Lamberson. Cyndi Lamberson explains, “They are served together in a combo. The tea is a metabolic booster, it’s designed to heat up your core and get your metabolism going. This is to ensure you will absorb the nutrients from the shake. The shake is naturally going to have 17-24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, just a lot of things you don’t normally get from everyday foods. It is completely safe for kids, adults, everyone.”
“Shopping local allows us to truly give back to the community. We really try to stay local with local businesses and entrepreneurship. It’s not easy, but we understand the everyday struggles and we work hard to make an impact for people,” states Cyndi Lamberson.
Cyndi Lamberson concludes, “We are here and we are excited to be here. We are very much a family oriented business and a lot of what we promote is nutrition among all ages. Come see us!”