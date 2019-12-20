PLYMOUTH -- A new business has made its way into Marshall County. A new kind of grief center has made its home in Plymouth and aims to connect with kids who are grieving. Dustin’s Place is a non-profit child’s grief center focusing on peer support.
Dustin's Place is named after the father of Viki Brown’s three young children who died in a tragic car accident in 2016. The grief center is owned by Brown and five other cofounders, all of which were Dustin Cullen’s friends and family.
Brown explains, “Dustin’s Place is a nonprofit children’s grief center. We’re focusing on peer support for them. We will offer support groups for children from the ages of five to eighteen and we will also be offering support groups for the adults in their lives as well.”
Dustin's Place will help children and their families walk through their grief in a healthy way. Brown has known her own share of grief, as she and her children struggled after the death of Cullen. Brown recalls, “Dustin was my husband. He was coming home on August 2nd of 2016 and he was coming home in a Jeep and got into a single car accident. He died on his way home from work that day. It kind of rocked my world. Dustin was an amazing husband. He was my best friend. The baby wasn’t even born yet. His death kind of left me kind of lost and clueless. I was a widow at 34 years old left with three very young children.”
After the tragedy, Brown looked to therapy for her young children. Brown states, “I immediately looked into therapy for my children because it’s such a traumatic event in their life for childhood trauma. Research shows just how much of the effects that childhood trauma can leave on a kid even into their adulthood. My oldest was only six and he wouldn’t speak in therapy he was not interested at all. It just wasn’t this thing. I found a children’s peer support group up in Goshen for them and it changed everything. It no longer felt like he was the only one going through this, it took away the stigma of death for him. He got to have a place to talk with others that really understood what he was going through but also to be a normal kid. In school, when you’ve had a parent die, you’re that kid. Everyone kind of knows and you don’t get to be normal. People always walk on eggshells around you and it was just a place for him to go to get to be normal.”
After Brown had been bringing her children to the peer support group for awhile, she realized the service was not a widespread available resource for people. This new grief center will be one of only four in the state. Brown states, “Before us, there were only three of these grief centers in the whole states while one in every twelve kids will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they’re eighteen. The need was huge. We started talking about it and what we needed to do. We filed the paperwork and finally became official for Dustin’s Place. We only became incorporated in February of this year and we became an official nonprofit organization in May of this year. We will host our first groups on January 6th of 2020.”
As for the actual function of the grief center, Brown states, “We will let the kids be normal. There will be crafts and games and food and they just get to be a child. We have five families registered and 10 children coming. We ask them to preregister so we know the children’s ages so we can have age appropriate activities and facilitators for them. We train our facilitators completely. They lead the discussions for the groups. Every week we come together, we’ll meet from 6:30 to 7 for dinner. We will provide dinner for them. One of the first things to go after someone dies is dinner. You don’t want to sit at the table and for there to be an empty chair. Fast food and TV dinners are easier. So dinner is one of the most important things to bring back. After dinner we will break into our groups for our talks and our activities. The kids run it. They’re the ones doing the real work and just getting support from the other kids so know what they’re going through.”
Dustin’s Place is a completely free service for the community. Dinner, activities, and all aspects to the program are free to the community.
Brown concludes, “What people sometimes fail to realize is that kids need to get through their grief in a healthy way. People say that these kids will get through it but they can’t. It comes when they’re sixteen driving a car for the first time without their parent there or they’re getting ready for prom without their mom there or they’re getting married without their dad walking them down the aisle. Kids need to process the death as well. That’s what Dustin’s place is for.”
To register for Dustin’s Place, find them on Facebook or see them 11802 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth.