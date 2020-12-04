Small businesses are often targets for bad actors, which is why DOR encourages businesses to keep their information safe along with following these helpful tips:
- Install anti-malware/anti-virussecurity software to all devices used—computers, mobile and tablet devices—and complete updates often.
- Limit access to personal data to only individuals who have a business need to know should have access to sensitive information.
- Learn to recognize suspicious emails— respond to them and always avoid clicking on any links or attachments within the email.
- Back up sensitive data to a secure, external source.
- Use strong and unique passwords. Passwords should contain at least eight characters, special characters and keep unique passwords for each account.
- Use multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security that can stop identity thieves in their tracks.