KNOX – Common Collabs, a startup manufacturer specializing in cold brew coffee and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) beverages, announced plans recently to establish operations in northwest Indiana, creating up to 80 new jobs over the next few years.
“With our state's pro-growth business climate, and one of the most concentrated manufacturing workforces in the nation, Indiana is the perfect destination for companies like Common Collabs to start and scale operations," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "We're excited for what Common Collabs has brewing in Starke County and look forward to watching them grow and thrive in the Hoosier state."
Common Collabs was co-founded by third and fourth generation family members of Wilbur Curtis, who launched a commercial coffee equipment manufacturing company 78 years ago. The startup will invest about $22 million to construct and equip an approximately 60,000-square-foot production facility at 2755 E. Division Road in Knox. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art, custom-designed equipment to support the company’s proprietary coffee manufacturing process, allowing Common Collabs to transform roasted coffee beans into highly-concentrated coffee products. The company broke ground on its Starke County operations earlier this week.
With its expected growth, the company plans to create up to 80 new jobs in northwest Indiana. New positions are expected to offer competitive average salaries for the state and county. Interested applicants can email Freddy.Lopez@CommonCollabs.com for more information.
“We are grateful to be operating in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and honored to grow our family business right here in Knox, Indiana,” said Brant Curtis, chief commercial officer of Common Collabs.
Common Collabs joins more than 8,500 companies contributing to a diverse manufacturing industry in Indiana, boasting leadership positions in RV, steel, automotive, orthopedic device, and food and beverage production. Indiana has highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five Hoosier jobs. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 116,500 new jobs since July 2009, ranking No. 2 in the nation and growing at a rate of 25 percent.
“On behalf of the City of Knox, I would like to welcome Common Collabs and members of the Curtis family to our community,” Knox Mayor Dennis Estok. “For over 75 years, the Curtis family has instilled strong family values into their business. They take pride in their workmanship and the products that they manufacture. This family-owned business believes in being loyal to their customers’ needs, their employees and forming strong community relationships. We are excited to see this company become a vital part of our city and we look forward to building a long-lasting community partnership with them.”
The IEDC offered Ten Talents (dba Common Collabs) up to $800,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The city of Knox will consider additional incentives at the request of the Starke County Economic Development Foundation.
Common Collabs is a startup beverage manufacturing company co-founded by third and fourth generation family members of Wilbur Curtis. Utilizing a proprietary coffee manufacturing process, the company transforms roasted coffee beans into highly-concentrated coffee products.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov.