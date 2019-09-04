Right to Life advocates gathered down Michigan Street the first Sunday in October 2018 to participate in the annual life chain. The annual life chain is held the first Sunday in October annually. This year that will be Sunday, October 6. Shown in photo taken in 2018: Celeste Salgado participated in the ‘National Life Chain’ event Sunday with over 40 other men, women and children. The group stood holding pro-life signs along Michigan Street in Plymouth. Salgado shared, “My mom was told to abort me, but she kept me. This movement means the world to me.”