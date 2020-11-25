While it is Black Friday on Nov. 27, it’s also Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 28. Small Business Saturday is a holiday in which it is encouraged for patrons to shop at smaller shops and businesses. It’s also the beginning of the 4th Annual Discover Plymouth Downtown Scavenger Hunt. It will be from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. today and Saturday. This year’s theme is “A Children’s Christmas.”
The rules are simple:
• Locate the item that is related to the Christmas movies at the listed businesses on front of the ballot.
• Write the letter of the movie by the name of the business.
• Please check each business for holiday hours.
• If the business is closed, look for the item in their window.
• Leave the completed ballot at the last business you visit. Ballots must be turned in by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.
• To qualify for first place you must answer correctly 25 of the 27 businesses listed.
• To qualify for second place you must answer correctly 15 of the 27 businesses listed.
• To qualify for third place you must answer correctly 10 of the 27 businesses listed.
• Must be 18 or older to play.
• No purchase necessary.
• Winners will be randomly drawn from all correct ballots as described.
• Winners will be notified on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
Prizes are as follows:
• First prize wins $250 Discover Plymouth Downtown Dollars.
• Second prize wins $100 Discover Plymouth Downtown Dollars.
• Third prize wins $50 Discover Plymouth Downtown Dollars.
The object of the scavenger hunt is to visit each store listed below and find the item related to the movie listed below.
Businesses:
• A.S.K. for Flowers
• Bargain Sales
• Black Cat Clothing Co.
• Bowen Printing
• Encore Performing Arts
• Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry
• The Frame Shoppe
• French Press Coffee Co.
• Got Game?
• Heartland Artists Gallery
• King’s Jewelry
• La D’zert Cafe
• Marshall County Museum
• Marshall County Tourism
• Max 98.3
• Na Rie Simple Treasures
• Opie’s Deli/City Center
• Pilot News Group
• Plymouth Chamber of Commerce
• The REES
• Simplee Stated Gifts
• Thistle & Clove
• Treat’s Squire Shop
• Wild Rose Moon
• WTCA
• YSC Gear
• Yolanda’s Mexican Bar & Grille
Movie:
• Annabelle’s Wish
• Babes in Toyland
• A Charlie Brown Christmas
• A Christmas Carol
• A Christmas Carol (2009), cartoon
• A Christmas Story
• Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
• Eloise at Christmastime
• Frosty Returns
• Frosty the Snowman
• How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
• Jack Frost
• Jingle Bells
• Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• A Misers Brothers’ Christmas
• Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
• Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
• Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
• The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
• The Little Drummer Boy
• The Muppet Christmas Carol
• The Nightmare Before Christmas
• The Nutcracker Prince
• The Polar Express
• The Snowman
• The Star
• ’Twas the Night Before Christmas
Ballots can be found at the businesses listed above.
Please be sure to wear a mask and comply with COVID requirements/guidelines.
For more information about the event, contact Discover Plymouth at https://www.facebook.com/downtownplymouth.