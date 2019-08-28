PLYMOUTH -- Jaime Fonseca, owner of the newly located Ink Style Studio tattoo shop in downtown Plymouth, said there is a story behind his business.
“This building has sentimental value,” he said “Years ago, this was one of the original tattoo shops around here and I actually did my first tattoo out of this building.
“It was kind of one of those sentimental things,” said Fonseca, owner of the business at 212 N. Michigan St. “It was like coming back full circle to where I started from. I loved the building in Argos, it was a great place for a long time. It was a tough decision, but I ended up following my heart. I was raised in Plymouth, I graduated from Plymouth High School and all the signs kind of pointed in this direction.”
Fonseca said Ink Style has been a business for five years, with most of that spent in Argos. About four or five months ago he decided to relocate to Plymouth, he said.
The building of the tattoo shop has a story behind it as well.
Fonseca is not only a business owner but also a tattoo artist himself: “I did not know I always wanted to be a tattoo artist. If I knew I was going to be this involved with art I think I would have taken my art classes in high school a little bit more seriously,” he laughed.
“I’ve always enjoyed drawing,” Fonseca continued. “My dad would always doodle, as he called it, and he would just mess around and have fun with it, and I have a brother who draws as well. I graduated from high school and it was one of those ‘okay, now what do I do now?’ kind of things.”
The path continued on from there for years, remaining a constant inkling in his life.
“I did my first apprenticeship when I was 18 and I believe that in the 10 years I’ve been doing this I’ve built up a solid foundation,” Fonseca said. “It was an on and off thing throughout my years but eventually I just fully committed.
“In 2013, I met a buddy of mine and he owned a shop called Dreams Come True, and he did my second apprenticeship,” he continued. “He taught me all the right ways to do tattooing, how to be involved and make it all a pleasant experience. This is one of the last few passions I have in my life I haven’t grown out of and it just kind of matured with me.”
Fonseca doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk in his line of work.
“I was 18 when I got my first tattoo and I got it in this building actually. The owner at the time gave me it,” he said. “I was working here, well apprenticing, and it just happened. I’ve collected quite the collection since.”
As for the importance of having a great tattoo artist, Fonseca has some tips.
“It’s important that you provide a good experience,” he said. “I get lots of people in here that it’s their first tattoo. We never rush, and we try to provide a comfortable atmosphere for them. I’ve gotten whole families in my shop before. I got art all over the walls so there’s always something to look at.”
Fonseca doesn’t have to advocate for himself.
“This is the best tattoo shop in the world,” said Mario Valdez, a local, self-described “tattoo addict” said. “I have been coming here for years and years, back when they were back in Argos. I’ve gotten about 15 tattoos here and I have never been disappointed. They always take care of you and talk you through it and help you find the perfect design.
“Their original artwork is absolutely amazing and it is always better than what you can think up yourself,” he continued. “The creative vibes here are just unbeatable. I wish you could just move in here I don’t think I’d ever stop smiling.”
For Fonseca, the shop is the culmination of a lifelong ambition.
“It’s a trade,” he said. “Shopping small, you’re supporting a dream. You’re supporting my dream and my vision. You aren’t just shopping small. You’re providing for that person's family. I’ve achieved more in my five years of tattooing in my shop and doing this trade and having a business than I ever have in my 15 years working at another shop. It’s something for myself.
“Some tattoo shops they have people that own it but don’t tattoo,” he continued. “They don’t love their craft. This shop is my baby and I will go down with it. I’m still going to be here.”
You can find Ink Style Studios at 212 N. Michigan St. in downtown Plymouth or on their Facebook page.