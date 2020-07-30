BREMEN —The following was released by Bremen Public Schools Facebook Page:
“This is an informational message for parents of Bremen K-8 students:
Bremen Public Schools is preparing to welcome your children back to school for the upcoming school year. According to Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order, schools are permitted and encouraged to resume for the upcoming school year. With this information and through the collaboration with county health officials, the following information is being communicated as it relates to the start of the upcoming school year.
The start of the school year has been delayed until Wednesday, Aug. 19. In-person and virtual classes will begin at 8 a.m. on that day.
All students will be expected to wear masks on the school buses and during the school day.
Bremen Public Schools is offering a virtual learning option for students. Parents can find the link to sign up their child on the corporation’s website. The deadline for the virtual option is Friday, July 31.
All parents are expected to register their children for school using Harmony. This is a vital step for parents. Important items about the school year, including updating your contact and emergency information and selecting transportation needs must be completed. The deadline for registering your children in Harmony is Friday, Aug. 7.
Each student/family and staff member will be expected to self-screen at home for symptoms of COVID-19. If individuals are sick, then they should not come to school.
Students and staff must be fever-free for 72 hours (without the use of medication) before returning to school; if the fever is related to a positive case of COVID-19, the positive individual is required to stay home for a period of 14 days.
If a staff member or student has an immediate family or household member that is COVID-19 positive, that staff member or student’s parent or guardian must notify the school and self-isolate for 14 days.
The use of water fountains will be for bottle or cup refills only. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school with them each day.
Bremen Public Schools value the partnerships that exist with our families and community. This partnership moving forward will be essential for our students’ success and for a safe and healthy school environment. If you have questions, please contact the school office.”