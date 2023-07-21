Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to avoid scams as summer heats up. If you are preparing for an out-of-town trip, make sure your time away is as safe as possible by using caution to avoid crafty scammers.
“Summer is a time to spend with friends and family – not a time be a be the target of a scam,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Remember, anyone can fall victim to a scam, regardless of their age, race, or location. Keep in mind – if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
Attorney General Rokita shared the following list of tips to avoid common vacation scams.
- Avoid high pressure sales pitches before you book a trip.
- Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau rating and research the name online to see if there are any allegations of scams.
- Read the fine print in the contract before you sign it. It will tell you about the conditions under which the operator chan change or cancel the trip and the rules and penalties for cancellation.
- Pay by credit card. It gives you more protection than cash or checks.
- Use good judgment when sharing about your trip on social media. Consider changing your online privacy setting while on your trip.
- Lock your valuables, including personal information in your trunk or hotel safe.
If you believe you have been the victim of a vacation scam, file a complaint at www.indianaconsumer.com with Attorney General Rokita’s office.