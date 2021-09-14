Wild Rose Moon’s fall season is kicking off this Friday, Sept. 17, with Reily OConnor and Molly B. Moon, both experienced songwriters steeped in the ballad tradition. Playing mandolin and guitar, the couple has a remarkable harmonic blend that renders their fascinating story songs – off their latest album – in a most pleasing fashion. They’ll be performing (along with John Bahler and Matt Scutchfield) at 8 p.m. for the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour that will be broadcast next month (first Monday’s at 9 p.m.) on WVPE Public Radio 88.1. Plymouth’s own, Jacob Moreno will be announcing. Tickets are $10 and available at ASK for Flowers, at the door, and online at EVENTBRITE.COM. The rest of the fall lineup is as follows:
• On Sept. 25, join filmmaker AC Villa and eclectic composer Thollem for a multimedia extravaganza like no other! Combining stunning films with exciting keyboard compositions.
• Oct. 16 brings Appalachian clogger and claw-hammer banjo specialist, Evie Laden, to the stage with her dancing, singing, and percussive style of banjo picking.
• Oct. 23, the Brattleboro, Vermont trio, Low Lily, puts a pop spin on traditional folk sounds. The internationally known band has won two Independent Music Awards. They’ll give a Radio Hour
performance at 4 p.m. with a concert that same day at 8 p.m.
• Nov. 6 presents the prolific and world-renowned John Gorka. He will give a Radio Hour performance at 4 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m. With praise from Rolling Stone Magazine and accolades from the Billboard Folk Charts to CNN, Gorka will share songs from his 19 studio albums and some of his remarkable stories from the road.
• Nov. 13 welcomes Denny Snyder, ala, “Southside Denny,” back for a performance on the Radio Show at 4 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m. Denny continues to play venues far and wide in clubs and venues in Quebec and Michiana.
• Nov. 20, showcases South Bend’s, Stephen and Mary Merriman, (drums and bass fiddle) together with band mates, J.J. Wright (piano), and Steve Rozak (sax) as they bring straight up Jazz to the Moon! This duo concert at 8 p.m., promises a fine synergy of songwriting talent.
• Dec. 4, Goshen singer songwriter Anna P.S. brings her rich and intimate vocal style here for a Radio Hour at 4 p.m. Later that night, she’ll open up an evening with Indiana’s beloved singer songwriter Patti Shaffner (from Miller) for a back to back concert at 8 p.m.
• Dec. 11, we welcome back fan our favorite Irish folk band Kennedy’s Kitchen for their annual Christmas concert. This world-renowned band is always a delight, and they are a perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit and close out our season.