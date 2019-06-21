SOUTH BEND -- WNIT Public Television, Michiana's PBS station, is excited to announce the Monday premiere of PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel on WNIT, a dedicated channel for children's programming.
This free service ensures the high-quality content of PBS KIDS programming is available on weekends, at primetime, and during other out-of-school times throughout the week, when children are most likely to tune in and need quality educational television.
Included in PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel on WNIT is an integrated games feature which allows children to seamlessly interact with both PBS KIDS programming and online activities designed to further the learning goals of those programs.
This feature improves engagement and stimulates comprehension and understanding.
Research has indicated that when children engage with PBS KIDS video and games, they demonstrate measurable gains in learning.
Decades of research confirms that PBS KIDS media content helps children from low-income families prepare for kindergarten.
Especially for these children, who make up a significant percentage of PBS' audience, the new PBS KIDS channel will be a critical resource providing access to children's programming.
With the majority of viewing time occurring on weeknights and weekends, a dedicated children's channel will increase the educational content accessible to children from low-income families.
For decades, children have been building critical skills such as early literacy, math, and social-emotional skills with the help of PBS KIDS media content.
Parents have credited PBS KIDS with inspiring positive behaviors exhibited by children after watching.
PBS KIDS stands out as the most trusted and safe place for children to watch television and access educational content at home.
Upcoming Events:
WNIT Public Television will hold its eighth annual “WNIT Kids Club Day in the Park” on Monday, June 24, 6-8 p.m. at the Fragomeni Shelter at St. Patrick’s County Park.
The whole family will have a chance to enjoy food and beverages provided by Papa John’s, kid-friendly games, activities, pick out books from Better World Books, portable disc golf, as well as, help the WNIT family countdown the launch of the “PBS Kids 24/7 Channel on WNIT” at 7 p.m. with special guest, Daniel Tiger from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood!”
Parents can bring along their cameras as each child will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Daniel Tiger.
Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle.
WNIT Kids Club members get in free by pre-registering at www.wnit.org/kids/.
WNIT is excited to share PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel on WNIT with our family and friends across Michiana, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24.