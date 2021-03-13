Winning Artwork Will Be Displayed in U.S. Capitol for One Year
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today announced the 2021 Congressional Art Competition and invited high school students throughout Indiana’s 2nd District to submit their original artwork by Friday, April 16th.
“The Congressional Art Competition is always a great opportunity to celebrate Hoosier creativity and help young artists showcase their skills,”Congresswoman Walorski said. “Each year, I look forward to seeing the incredible talent of young people across our community. I encourage all interested high school students in the 2nd District to submit their work and take their artistic passion to the next level.”
BACKGROUND
The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winning artwork from other congressional districts nationwide. The deadline for entering the 2021 Congressional Art Competition is Friday, April 16th. Information about submitting artwork, including guidelines and key dates, can be found at walorski.house.gov/art.
Each spring, members of Congress sponsor a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation, including in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Since the contest began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved.
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee.