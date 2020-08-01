Winning App Designed by Local Middle or High School Student Will Be Showcased at U.S. Capitol for One Year
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today announced the 2020 Congressional App Challenge and invited middle and high school students throughout Indiana’s 2nd District to submit their original app by Monday, October 19th. Details for interested students can be found below.
“Our nation’s future will be driven by a creative and innovative workforce, and I know the next generation of Hoosiers will be leading the way,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “The Congressional App Challenge is an incredible opportunity for local students to showcase the STEM skills and programming talent that will keep America at the forefront of technological development. I encourage 2nd District middle and high school students of all coding levels to participate, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”
Entering the App Challenge
Interested students should register online by Thursday, September 10th. The deadline for final submissions for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge is Monday, October 19th. Information about submitting an app, including rules and guidelines and key dates can be found here.
The annual Congressional App Challenge, launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, is an opportunity to recognize the achievements of young people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and to showcase the importance of computer-based skills for middle and high school students. The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, or "block code, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.). Students can learn more about the CAC partners and learning to code here.
The winning submission will be eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol Building, on the House of Representatives website, and on the Congressional App Challenge website alongside winning apps from other congressional districts nationwide.
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.