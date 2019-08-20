ARGOS -- Walnut Church of the Brethren in Argos held their annual ‘Ice Cream Social’ Saturday evening.
The fellowship hall downstairs was packed with people partaking of an all you can eat buffet featuring home made ice cream prepared by the deacons, homemade pies prepared by their wives, ‘Sloppy Joe’ sandwiches, hot dogs, and ‘Spanish Dogs’, along with chips, vegetables and dip, and sundae toppings which included chocolate syrup, butterscotch syrup, caramel syrup and homemade strawberry preserves. Shown in photo: Aubrey Ferguson smiling sweetly as she enjoys the ice cream social with her family.