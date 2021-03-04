Some sweet news was recently announced, the Maple Syrup Festival will be taking place this year from April 23 to April 25. The festival will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
However, in order to avoid any sticky situations regarding COVID-19, the festival won’t have everything that some remember.
Face coverings are required to be worn while in attendance in accordance with the Elkhart County Heath Department Public Health Order No. 05-2020. Attendees will be instructed to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
There will not be a pancake and sausage meal. Normally the Lion’s Club holds pancakes, PTO Nelson’s BBQ, and all you can eat meals will not be available this year.
The Queen Contest will be held on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. on the WSBT-TV 22 Entertainment Stage. The Sweetheart Contest will be held that day as well at the same location. The Little Sapling Contest is open to the first 30 contestants. The age limit is 3 years and under as of April 25.
Carnival rides will not be available this year as they are not permitted by the Health Department. There will be no parade either.
There will be entertainment on-stage throughout the festival in the entertainment tent. The Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce states that they are “working on a great line up!”
There will be a 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. Sign up is now going on, for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/wmsf5k.
As far as vendors, the only change is the festival hours previously stated.
The website shows a plethora of food vendors ranging from lemon shake-ups to sirloin tips. There will also be the Maple-licious Tent which boasts fresh maple syrup.
For more information about the festival visit https://wakarusachamber.com/maple-syrup-festival/.