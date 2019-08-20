INDIANAPOLIS -- Triton School Corporation color guard and music students, along with their director, spent Aug. 9-10th in Indianapolis at the DCI world championships.
Last school year students were nominated by their director for a position with the 2019 INpact band.
This is a group of up to 500 Jr. High students from around the state that come together for a time of instruction, fun and performance.
Their weekend ended Saturday night as they performed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of thousands of fans prior to the championships!
From left are Ana, Emma, Madolyn, Issac (student mentor), Mr. Seel (Triton Music Director), Alex, Brayden and Elijah.