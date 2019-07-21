CULVER — Tickets are on sale now for Maxinkuckee Players ‘Guys and Dolls’.
Tickets are $15 each for adults and $5 each for children 12 and under.
Adult tickets for opening night only are $10. Tickets are sold at the door.
The performance will be held in the Culver Community High School Auditorium.
Show times are Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at 4 p.m. Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m.
The lobby will open 1 hour before the show begins.
Doors to the theater will open 30 minutes before the show begins.
The performance is being directed by Becky Liechty, assisted by Wendy Wise and Julie Scott.
Brian Liechty is the production manager and the music director is Tony Hutchinson.
The cast:
Sky Masterson - Tom Boys
Sarah - Julie Scott
Nathan Detroit - Brian Liechty
Miss Adelaide - Wendy Wise
Nicely-Nicely Johnson - Tony Hutchinson
Benny Southstreet - Doug Nielson
Rusty Charlie - Doug Kucera
Aride Abernathy - Dan Adams
Lt. Brannigan - Wyatt Coiner
Gen. Cartwright - Lenore Jones
Big June - Trevor Pletcher
Angie the Ox - Levi Crawford
Harry the Horse - Josh Hill
Voice of Joey Biltmore - Josh Hill
Mimi - Taylor Steigmeyer
Master of Ceremonies - Cody Rieckhoff
Hot Box Girls - Taylor Steigmeyer, Katie Buchland, Kaitlyn Cullers, Justine Dexter, Lilly Pask, and Jessie Hill
Mission Band - Vicky Shumowksy, Brianna and Starr Kinyanjui, Jessica Bradley, Payton Lowry, and Doug Kucera
Additional Crap Shooters - Cody Rieckhoff, Takes Curtis, and Payton Lowry
The Maxinkuckee Players have been performing for almost 30 years since being founded in 1980 with their first production ‘Paint your Wagon’.
More information can be obtained by contacting Director, Becky Liechty at 574-952-5117.
Those interested in auditioning for a position as a concert vocalist with the Maxinkuckee Singers or obtain information about how to audition for next year’s theatrical performance as a ‘Maxinkuckee Player’ should email maxplayersandsingers@gmail.com.