Guys and Dolls
The wig Doug Kucera has on is one he is working on for Tom Boys to wear in Maxinkuckee Players in ‘Guys and Dolls’. Tom will be playing one of the lead roles as Sky Masterson, a professional gambler and lady chaser who tried to lure a pretty buy shy Salvation Army worker to go with him to Havana for the weekend. One of Broadway’s meatiest roles. This will be Kucera’s first live performance role. He will be playing Rusty Charlie and also part of the mission band. 
 
 PHOTO PROVIDED / DENNIS BOTTORFF

CULVER — Tickets are on sale now for Maxinkuckee Players ‘Guys and Dolls’.

Tickets are $15 each for adults and $5 each for children 12 and under.

Adult tickets for opening night only are $10. Tickets are sold at the door.

The performance will be held in the Culver Community High School Auditorium.

Show times are Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at 4 p.m. Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m. 

The lobby will open 1 hour before the show begins.

Doors to the theater will open 30 minutes before the show begins. 

The performance is being directed by Becky Liechty, assisted by Wendy Wise and Julie Scott.

Brian Liechty is the production manager and the music director is Tony Hutchinson.

The cast:

Sky Masterson - Tom Boys

Sarah - Julie Scott

Nathan Detroit - Brian Liechty

Miss Adelaide - Wendy Wise

Nicely-Nicely Johnson - Tony Hutchinson

Benny Southstreet - Doug Nielson

Rusty Charlie - Doug Kucera

Aride Abernathy - Dan Adams

Lt. Brannigan - Wyatt Coiner

Gen. Cartwright - Lenore Jones

Big June - Trevor Pletcher

Angie the Ox - Levi Crawford

Harry the Horse - Josh Hill

Voice of Joey Biltmore - Josh Hill

Mimi - Taylor Steigmeyer

Master of Ceremonies - Cody Rieckhoff

Hot Box Girls - Taylor Steigmeyer, Katie Buchland, Kaitlyn Cullers, Justine Dexter, Lilly Pask, and Jessie Hill

Mission Band - Vicky Shumowksy, Brianna and Starr Kinyanjui, Jessica Bradley, Payton Lowry, and Doug Kucera

Additional Crap Shooters - Cody Rieckhoff, Takes Curtis, and Payton Lowry

The Maxinkuckee Players have been performing for almost 30 years since being founded in 1980 with their first production ‘Paint your Wagon’.

More information can be obtained by contacting Director, Becky Liechty at 574-952-5117. 

Those interested in auditioning for a position as a concert vocalist with the Maxinkuckee Singers or obtain information about how to audition for next year’s theatrical performance as a ‘Maxinkuckee Player’ should email maxplayersandsingers@gmail.com

