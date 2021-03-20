Ring the bells! The Round Barn Theatre kicks off its 2021 theatre season with The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Based on the Victor Hugo novel, the musical combines the classic tale with the Academy Award-nominated score from Disney’s animated feature adaptation. For those that are familiar with the film, there will be new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.
The musical is based around the famous cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, longs to be among the city inhabitants instead of watching them from his bell tower. He decides to defy his caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, and join in the revelry of the Feast of Fools. The crowd turns against the lonely hunchback, but finds mercy in the arms of Esmeralda, the beautiful gypsy. Soon enough, Quasimodo, Frollo, and Captain Phoebus fight for the gypsy’s love. Frollo believes his feelings to be a trick and sets out to destroy the gypsies. The only one that can save them is the hunchback that was scorned by the city.
In an interview with the Pilot News, Alex Price, operations manager and director, spoke about the performers.
“We pull from across the country for our actors. We have several people who are local to northern Indiana, but we also have people from California, Florida, Texas, all around.”
One of those locals is the lead of the musical, Caleb Shaw. Originally from Nappanee, Shaw moved to California, but moved back to Indiana to perform in one of Round Barn’s 2020 shows. Shaw was also a 2005 contestant on American Idol.
“They loved it so much, they decided to stay,” said Price. “So, now they’re both working here full-time as well as acting with us.”
“We’ve been pretty blessed with a really awesome cast and awesome team members,” Price said.
The musical will be a blend of both the novel and the film, but Price said that it will lean more toward the novel in its intensity. However, Price says it will still be family-friendly.
The musical will differ from the film by delving into Quasimodo’s hearing loss and the interaction between Frollo and Esmeralda.
“There’s no gargoyle song in the music,” Price said.
He describes the ensemble, known as the congregation, as “almost like a greek chorus of storytellers.”
Last year, the Round Barn Theatre started in June and Price recalled having to go through “pretty tight restrictions” due to the pandemic. As the year went on, their capacity restrictions went up and down based on Elkhart County’s COVID-19 numbers. They were able to perform three shows in 2020.
“You know, for being in a pandemic, numbers were pretty decent,” said Price. “We were pretty lucky there. It was tough every day. It was something different than we were dealing with, but it was kind of moment by moment and we were just glad to be making theatre.”
Price said that his team has come up with policies and procedures, approved by the county health department, to ensure that the audience, actors, and employees of the Round Barn are safe.
Audience members will be required to social distance and wear masks while inside the theatre. Masks don’t have to be worn while eating food or sitting down in their seats.
“We sell every other row,” Price said. “And when you buy a section of seats, so say if you have four in your party, two seats on either side are marked off. And so, you have no one in front of you, behind you, or on either side. It creates a nice little bubble around you.”
The first two rows of the theatre will not be sold which will created extra space between the performers and the audience.
As far as the performers, Price said that they are all being housed onsite. “So, everybody’s kind of quarantined with one another.”
When asked what he is most excited for the audience to see about The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Price said, “Our goal here in the last year has been to really elevate the performances that are seen on the Round Barn Theatre stage. We want to continue making sure that people are seeing nothing but excellence. I think people are definitely going to be seeing that in this show. The cast is just second to none in terms of talent. There’s a lot of special effect moments that the teams working really hard on perfecting. Just a lot of wild moments…This show is just going to blow people away. I’m just excited for those reactions and I’m excited for people to just enjoy being back in the theatre.”
Opening night is Thursday, March 25 and will run until Sunday, April 18. For ticket information, head to https://thebarnsatnappanee.com/events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame.
The other performances for the 2021 season include When Calls the Heart The Musical from May 6 to July 17, Land That I Love 2021 from July 1 to Sept. 4, You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown from July 23 to Aug. 22, Little Women from Sept. 9 to Oct. 23 and A Musical Christmas Carol 2021 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31.
The Round Barn Theatre is located at The Barns of Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres which is located at 1600 W. Market St. in Nappanee.