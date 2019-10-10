As leaves are turning colors, Culver Union Township Public Library invites all to come turn pages.
Culver Union Township Public Library is located at 107 N. Main St., Culver. Programs are free and open to the public.
For more information on any of the programs please call the library at 574-842-2941 or e-mail jwinrotte@culver.lib.in.us.
The Wizard of Oz 80th Anniversary Celebration
Join the Culver-Union Township Public Library to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday, October 16th at 4 p.m. This will be a fun event for all kids ages 4 - 9. We will hold a character selection, a sorting character ceremony, and more magical activities including snacks and games. Feel free to dress up in your favorite Wizard of Oz character. This event is free and sign up is required. To RSVP for this event please call the library at 574-842-2941.
Life Skills for Teens
The Life Skills for teens for this month “College Planning 101”, on Wednesday, October 9th at 4pm. A one hour open discussion to help families and kids understand and plan for college. Topics includes: What do college want, grades & test scores, choose the right school and more. Free program and open to the parents and kids in grade 6th-12th. It’s never too early or too late to start your college plan.
CUTPL Story hours
Story time introduces children to the public library and the joy of reading. It focuses on early literacy skills and includes stories, finger plays, songs and crafts. Come join us every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Genealogy for Beginners ONLY
Explore your family history . . . find your ancestors . . . build your family tree . . . discover your story . . .
If you have an interest in genealogy, knowing where to get started in your search is highly important. Join us Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 AM, at the Culver-Union Township Public Library for the basics to build a solid foundation as you begin your genealogy journey.
FREE Nutrition Lessons
FREE Nutrition Lessons will be held at the Culver-Union Township Public Library on Friday, October 11 and Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. Learn the basics of how to choose healthy foods and cook affordable, delicious meals. Renell Finke, Nutrition Education Program Assistant with Purdue Extension will provide information on stretching your food dollars, plan fast and healthy meals, and cook and sample food.
Adult Crafternoon
Calling all knitters, crocheters, needle workers, beaders, and paper-crafters! Bring your own craft project to the library and work on it while enjoying conversation with other crafters. (Please, no crafts involving glue or paint.) Take advantage of the many books available at the library to get ideas for your next project or to explore a new craft.
Crafternoon with Chris takes place once a month on the third Monday at 2 p.m.
Genealogy LIVE!
Genealogy LIVE! meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Culver-Union Township Public Library. All ages and research levels are welcome, and assistance is available.
Seated Exercise at CUTPL
Culver-Union Township Public Library is pleased to offer Seated Exercise three days each week. This free exercise class especially for seniors meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:00 AM in the Carnegie Room and features easy exercises.
Book Clubs
The Culver-Union Township Public Library currents runs three book clubs each month.
The first Wednesday of each mouth, you will find Novel Approach meeting at noon to watch a movie based on a book. The second Wednesday, Ladies of the Lake will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss the monthly selection.
The third book club is Ryan’s Chapter Chat and will meet on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m.
Copies of the selected books are available for checkout at the Book Club display on the library’s main floor.
Wandering Minds Freewriting
Freelance written Kristen Counts is excited to invite you to join her at the table to write, share, and enjoy. Every Tuesday evening from Sept 10 through Nov 26, from 6:45-7:45 p.m., the Culver-Union Township Public Library is hosting Wandering Minds Freewriting.
Kristen first participated in a freewriting group at a bookstore in Traverse City, Michigan and now practices freewriting on her own. The sessions are based on books Writing Down the bones and Writing from the Heart and from conference sessions Kristen attended that were led by the authors of these books, Natalie Goldberg and Nancy Slonim Aronie. Come to as few or as many freewriting sessions as your schedule allows. Kristen looks forward to writing with you!