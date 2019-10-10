featured
The annual Haunted Grounds at Plymouth's Freyman Shelter is Oct. 23
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Park Department, 1st Source Bank, and A & M Home Services are presenting the annual Haunted Grounds Wednesday, October 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free of charge and will be held at the Freyman Shelter which is located behind the tennis courts.
Games will be provided by the Plymouth High School (PHS) Student Council. Hay rides will be embellished with haunts by the Marshall County Boys & Girls Club. Members of the PHS Art Club will be providing face painting. Plymouth Parks Recreation Director Allie Shook said that there are two hay ride options through the haunted grounds. The traditional ride for those who want to embrace the potential scarier elements of the trail and a lighted ride for those more fearful at heart who want to see what goes bump in the night.
Hot chocolate and popcorn will be served by the Optimist Club. Activities and refreshments will be available while supplies last. Laura Mann is hoping for pleasant weather Friday, October 11 for the rescheduled ‘End of Summer Bash’ concert. MGB will be performing in River Park Square.
The St. Michael’s Robotics team approached the Plymouth Park Board Monday evening to request financial support for the 2019-2020 robotics competition. Last year the team won the honor of naming the Da Vinci medical robot at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Cost for the project is $15,000. President Dave Morrow expressed support for the project, though stated that funds available to the park board are allocated for park related expenditures. The board asked the students if there was other help they might be able to provide to the project outside of a financial contribution.The request for a donation was tabled to explore what other assistance may be available. Individuals or organizations who wish to contribute to the team financially may contact St. Michael’s School at 574-936-4329.