PLYMOUTH – Consider it classic cars for a good cause.
The 10th annual P-Town Cruz’n car show is 8-11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Plymouth. About 150 cars are expected to line downtown streets for the event, according to organizers.
“We are planning on 150 but have our hopes for more as the weather is supposed to be 80 and sunshine,” said Steve Harper, one of the organizers for the event. “Last year due to rain we only had 93 cars but we have had as many as 180.”
New this year will be an Abate kids’ motorcycle ride and children’s face painting by Plymouth High School’s art club.
Returning this year will be the Pink Slip Derby where Hot Wheels toy cars are raced and the winner keeps both cars. While participants in the car show automatically get a toy car, spectators can buy one for $2 to take part.
Oliver Ford, the event’s major sponsor, will also be showing some new vehicles. The Marshall County Visitors Bureau gives the group a grant to help promote the show.
There will be an ongoing bingo game throughout the event. The bingo cards are available at downtown businesses. Winning cards will be put in a draw for the event’s two largest prizes: a flat-screen television and a $100 gas card, Harper said.
“We also are offering the opportunity to have your picture of you and your pet taken with an antique truck,” he said earlier this week via email. “There is also a silent auction, which is where we raise a majority of our giveaway money.”
During the event’s nine years, about $30,000 has been given to local charities, including the Marshall County Humane Society, Shop with a Cop, the Boys and Girls Club and boys and girls scout troops, according to Harper.
And benefiting the area – while showing their classic rides – is why organizers say they started the event.
“We wanted to do a car show with a downtown venue instead of a park or field,” Harper said. “The thought was that we could bring people to downtown as a way to expose the local shops to the out-of-town car owners and to help bring local people downtown to see the cars and expose them to the downtown shops while raising money for local nonprofit groups.”
Even with all the additional activities going on Saturday with the event, the true stars of the show are the classic cars – and showing off the vintage vehicles is what draws the car owners to the show.
“They get to have a venue at which they can show off their hard work and accomplishments to other like-minded folks,” Harper said. “Hopefully they also get to take a little bit of Plymouth back with them. We provide a large amount of door prizes and special prizes to give away throughout the day as well as offering them places to shop and eat.”
Michigan Street, between Washington and LaPorte streets, will be closed 6 a.m.-4 p.m. for the event. Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter, officials with the humane society, and officers with the Plymouth Police Department will judge the vehicles to determine who gets one of three trophies.
“I go to a lot of car shows, and take advantage of their hospitality,” Harper said of why he’s involved in the show. “This show gives me the satisfaction of giving some of that hospitality back. I would also like to thank all of our sponsors and contributors for all their help putting on the show. Without their generous contributions, this could not happen.”