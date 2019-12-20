STARKE COUNTY — It was a sweet and spicy night at the Community Services of Starke County building Sunday night.
The Holiday Cook-Off was put on by the Starke County Young Professionals Group.
Residents of the county arrived with crockpots filled with chili and trays of sweet treats ready for judging.
Everyone that attended tried each one and picked their favorite in the Chili and the Sweet Treat Category.
Mark Rippy took home the Best Chili Award for his Jackson Township Mount Olympus Chili, traditional chili made with Troike Farms beef who graze around Mt. Olympus which was at the edge of what was English Lake and the Grand Kankakee Marsh.
Shannon Ryan took home the best Sweet Treat Award for her pecan bars.
By the end of the night, the SCYP raised $130.
All proceeds of the event will be donated to Community Services of Starke County.