PLYMOUTH — Read about the rising stars of Lincoln Junior High School (LJH) in Monday's Pilot News. Directed by Brandi Brennan, over 150 students participated in the production of © Disney's 'Peter Pan Jr.'. Three shows were sold out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Peter Pan was played by Davis Yoder, Tinker Bell was played by Megyn Mann, and Wendy was played by Shane Gaskill.
Audience members laughed out loud at the antics of Captain Hook played by Alex DeJarnatt and Smee played by Cray Barden, especially when the unforgettable 'Crocodile' played by Treyvon O'Leary was on their tails!