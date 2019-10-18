KNOX — A new coffee business was hopping with Knox City officials and other members of the community on Friday. Rabbit Coffee Roasting Company owners Nathan and Mary Bradley and the Starke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new location, at 10 S. Main Street in Knox.
“I’m so tickled to death that Nathan and Mary came along because it’s not only an opportunity for them. It’s a great opportunity for the downtown City of Knox and hopefully this is the start of something great for our downtown area,” stated Knox Mayor Dennis Estok.
“I just wanted to say thank you to the city. You guys have been amazing and the communities response has been phenomenal. I didn’t expect it, but I should have,” said Nathan Bradley.
Currently, they are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. according to their Facebook Page. For more information, like their Facebook @rabbitcoffeeroasting or stopping in