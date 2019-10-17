Shiloh Milner agrees with Kristin Cast who said, “It has been said of cats that they choose us, we don’t own them.” So in a window, and in a store, and on a sidewalk, and in a door, and on a street, in one block of downtown Plymouth, lived a cat named Cleo, who reminded us that the simple pleasures of life are there if you only look. Shown in photo: ‘Cleo’