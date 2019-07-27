CULVER — Athletes everywhere are invited to participate in the Lake Max Triathlon / Dualthon Saturday, August 10.
Deadline to register is this Sunday, July 28 at midnight.
This guarantees a custom dry fit ‘Lake Max’ shirt and post-race meal.
Register at culver.org/LakeMaxTriathlon.
Individual adult registration costs $65 for the full triathlon and $95 for teams. Youth registration costs $20 per athlete.
All proceeds will be donated to local humanitarian causes.
The Triathlon course includes a 400 meter swim, 11 mile bike route, and 5 K run.
The Dualthon course features a 1 mile run, 11 mile bike ride, and a 5 K run.
Kids races are available for runners starting at 5 years old and up.
Those challenges will feature age appropriate courses and distances.
Age groups are divided as follows: 5 to 7 years old, 8 to 10 years old, and 11 to 12 years old.
A live band, massage tent, beer garden and post race meal of grilled chicken, salads, pasta, desserts and beverages will be featured.