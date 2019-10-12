PLYMOUTH -- Most folks won’t be spending too much to scare their neighbors, according to a recent Pilot News Group poll.
Of those voting, most by an overwhelming majority said they’d be spending less than $25 to celebrate the holiday.
Here are the poll results:
How much do you plan on spending to celebrate Halloween?
– Less than $25 – 19 votes
– $25-$50 – 0 votes
– $50-$75 – 3 votes
– $75-$100 – 3 votes
– over $100 – 4 votes
