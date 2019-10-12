halloween poll

PLYMOUTH -- Most folks won’t be spending too much to scare their neighbors, according to a recent Pilot News Group poll.

Of those voting, most by an overwhelming majority said they’d be spending less than $25 to celebrate the holiday.

Here are the poll results:

How much do you plan on spending to celebrate Halloween?

– Less than $25 – 19 votes

– $25-$50 – 0 votes

– $50-$75 – 3 votes

– $75-$100 – 3 votes

– over $100 – 4 votes

Make sure to vote in the latest Pilot News Group poll: Should marijuana be legalized in Indiana? It is online now.

Tags

Recommended for you