PLYMOUTH – The voters have spoken.
By a very wide margin, voters said re-enacting the federal assault weapons ban is part of the answer to end mass shootings.
The poll is now closed.
Here are the results:
-- Yes, there is no reasonable need for a private citizen to own an assault rifle: 187
-- No, just tighten restrictions for possible buyers: 51
-- No, our gun laws are fine as they are: 93
