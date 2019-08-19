Clinton

President Clinton signs the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, which banned assault weapons, in September 1994.

PLYMOUTH – The voters have spoken.

By a very wide margin, voters said re-enacting the federal assault weapons ban is part of the answer to end mass shootings.

The poll is now closed.

Here are the results:

-- Yes, there is no reasonable need for a private citizen to own an assault rifle: 187

-- No, just tighten restrictions for possible buyers: 51

-- No, our gun laws are fine as they are: 93

