‘Bring the kids to ride some pedal tractors!’ All are welcome to the 2019 annual ‘Downtown Tractor Show’ this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Plymouth. City of Plymouth Mayor’s Secretary Laura Mann invites individuals and families of all ages to come join the festivities. "The Downtown Tractor Show is an awesome day in Downtown Plymouth! Folks come from all over Indiana to attend this show. This is a great opportunity to showcase our incredible downtown and our farming community heritage." Shown in photo: Aerial view of Tractor Show 2018