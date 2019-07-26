PLYMOUTH — All are welcome to the 2019 annual ‘Downtown Tractor Show’ this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Plymouth.
City of Plymouth Mayor’s Secretary Laura Mann invites individuals and families of all ages to come join the festivities.
"The Downtown Tractor Show is an awesome day in Downtown Plymouth! Folks come from all over Indiana to attend this show. This is a great opportunity to showcase our incredible downtown and our farming community heritage."
Mann said, “This show just keeps growing and growing!”
This year’s event will feature 167 tractors in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, colors and ages, a 56% increase from 95 tractors in 2017.
Greenmark and Bane Welker will be displaying new farm equipment.
Oliver Ford, Country Auto and Auto Park will be displaying some new trucks.
There will be garden tractors and hit-and-miss engines.
Mann shared excitedly, “There will even be one that makes yummy homemade ice cream that will be passed out to attendees!”
Autumn Leed and the River City Band will be performing live from 12 p.m. (noon) to 2 p.m.
Mann said, “Be sure to bring a lawn chair so you can sit back and enjoy their music.”
Food trucks featured include Chubby Buddies, Bob’s Cafeteria, Firebrick Road Pizza, Ben’s Pretzels, and Bailey’s Sweet Kettle Corn & Lemon Shake-Ups.
The event is sponsored by the City of Plymouth and Discover Plymouth.
A grant from REMC covered the cost of the band
Michigan Street from Laporte St. to Adams St. will be closed for the festivities from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mann invited, “Bring the kids to ride some pedal tractors!”