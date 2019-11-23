PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department has a pair of family-friendly events in the works for early December.
Allie Shook, the department’s recreation director, said the annual Photos with Santa event will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 901 E. Jefferson St.
The event sponsored by Centier Bank is free and cookies and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last, she said.
Photos can be taken by those attending, but the parks department will also have someone on site to take photos, which will then be posted to the department’s Facebook page.
There will be four musical groups performing during the event: The Lincoln Legends, Riverside Rockin’ Rockets, the Lincoln Junior High School Orchestra and the LJH Band.
“This (event) has been going on for quite some time,” Shook said via email earlier this week. “We are very excited to see everyone!”
As well, she said the second annual Cookies and Canvas event is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Webster Recreation Center, 110 Webster Ave.
“We had a great time last year and wanted to continue this tradition,” Shook said. “It is a relaxed and fun atmosphere for all levels of artists. If someone is bringing their son, daughter, niece, or nephew they can also choose to paint, or just supervise their loved one.”
The parks department is staging the event in partnership with Heartland Artists Gallery, 101 N. Michigan St.
Anna Kietzman, Heartland Artists Gallery president, will lead the painting, according to Shook. While all ages are welcome, she said the painting will be geared toward children age 4 to 12.
Admission is $10 and space is limited. Shook urged residents to sign up at the Parks Department, 1660 N. Michigan St., to reserve a spot as soon as possible.