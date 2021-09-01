There will be one more public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to discuss the Plymouth Park and Recreation Department’s five year plan.
The Park Board urges the residents of Plymouth to come and discuss what you and your family would like to see happen in the next five years regarding the City of Plymouth’s Park and Recreation Department. Please come to the Conservation Clubhouse (720 Magnetic Parkway) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and join us for our meeting.
If there are any questions or if you are in need of special accommodations to attend this meeting, please contact the Plymouth Park Department at 574-936-2876.