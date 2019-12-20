PLYMOUTH — Plymouth High School students from band, choir, orchestra and theatre held their annual Holiday Spectacular Show Friday, December 6 and Saturday December 7. Over 300 students participated in the event.
After the show, the student emcees collected a free will donation from members of the audience to raise money for the Bob Pickell Performing Arts Stage to honor the memory of the former beloved music teacher Robert “Bob” Pickell.
Pickell’s legacy includes almost 40 years of musical education dedicated to students within the Plymouth Community School Corporation. The stage is currently under construction as part of the Rees Theatre Project located at 100 N. Michigan St. in historic downtown Plymouth.
Student representatives Ryan Puglisi, Lindsey Weldon, Sydney Morrow, Isabelle Freeman, Mary Hildebrand, and Nazareth Towle presented over $600 to Rees Project Co-Chairs Donna Pontius and Randy Danielson Thursday afternoon.
Director Jane Faulstich said, “We were overwhelmed with the generosity of our community who donated over $600 to this incredible fundraiser.”
The auditorium will serve as a venue for concerts, theatrical and live performances, dinner theater, speakers, seminars, worship assemblies, exhibits, weddings, receptions, reunions, film presentations and a gathering place to celebrate community and family.
The Rees Project team envisions educational opportunities including but not limited to children’s summer theater camps, interdisciplinary events with schools, technical schools and higher education programs, and health and wellness programs. To find out more about the possibilities being imagined, go to reesproject.com.
Monetary donations to support the project can be made online through the Marshall County Community Foundation at marshallcountygives.org.