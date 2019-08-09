PLYMOUTH – A day after police took six people into custody during a warrant sweep of two Plymouth homes Tuesday, officers arrested six additional people on drug charges.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said investigators with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, troopers with the Indiana State Police and deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department took into custody:
-- Megan M. Bickel, 35, of Knox, was arrested on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 4 felony. She was being held on $25,000 cash bond in the Marshall County Jail late Friday.
-- Sabrina D. Cahillane, 26, of Knox, was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a dependent and two counts of dealing meth. The meth dealing counts are Level 2 felonies. She was being held on $50,000 cash bond.
-- Austin W. Owens, 31, of Knox, was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of conspiracy to deal meth and dealing meth. The dealing counts are Level 3 felonies. He was being held on $25,000 cash bond.
-- Eric L. Lovely, 38, of Culver, was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a dependent and two counts of dealing a narcotic. The dealing counts are Level 2 felonies. He was being held on $50,000 cash bond.
-- Travis D. Mechling, 38, of LaPaz, was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth as a Level 3 felony. He was being held on $50,000 cash bond.
A sixth person was also served with an arrest warrant on Thursday.
Snyder said in a news release that Michael Byer, 31, of Knox, is charged with dealing meth as a Level 3 felony. Byer was being held in the Allen County Jail late Friday. His bond is set at $50,000 cash.
Thursday’s warrant sweep comes one day after seven people were arrested in Plymouth in a pair of raids on two city homes Tuesday morning.
Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon previously said officers with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, the Indiana State Police’s Emergency Response Team, Plymouth police and Marshall County sheriff’s deputies first executed a search warrant and raided a home in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Officers arrested Joseph Ricketts, 37, Kellie Longie, 35, Kenneth Lain, 39, Tiffany Coburn, age unavailable, and Steven P. Roberts, 40.
Ricketts and Longie remained in the Marshall County Jail without bond late Friday.
Lain and Roberts were being held on $1,500 cash bond.
Jail officials said they had no record of Coburn being booked, so it wasn’t immediately clear if she was taken into custody or just cited into court at a later date.
Those taken into custody were arrested on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of narcotics and maintaining a common nuisance.
However, it wasn’t clear which allegation applied to each suspect, according to Bacon’s news release.
The police chief said “a significant amount of meth and marijuana was located (in the home), along with drug paraphernalia,” according to the release.
About 20 minutes after the Walnut Street raid, officers with the same agencies executed a search warrant and raided a home in the 200 block of West Adams Street.
Officers arrested Zachary Anderson, 35, and Rachel Jones, 37, on suspicion of possessing heroin, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Both were being held on $1,500 cash bond the Marshall County Jail late Friday.