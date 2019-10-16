NORTH JUDSON -- On Sept. 18, the Starke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Wooden Nickel in North Judson.
Town Council Member James Young and Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe participated along with Starke County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenda Palmer, neighboring businesses, and members of the community.
The business was purchased earlier in the year by Billy and Kasi Beauchamp.
Recently renovated with open bar and capabilities for formal dining hosting reunions, parties, graduations, showers, and family gathering following funeral services are all available and feel free to contact Billy in advance for reserved seating.
They now have take-out delivery service up to 5-mile radius from their location.
Sunday morning buffet and fresh salad bar daily.
New on the menu is breaded shrimp and cauliflower crust pizza.
“My wife Kasi has had a vision for some time that we establish our own business. Her passion for baking, cooking and food preparations are beyond belief. Recipes are from her growing up as a child and our daughter Millie knows some. However, the majority are tightly sealed as we savor the flavors when our meals are served. Her specialties are pizza, pasta dishes and baked goods all made fresh from scratch,” said the owner of the Wooden Nickel.